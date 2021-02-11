Alexa
Spanish federation to probe Pique's criticism of referees

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 04:41
Barcelona's Gerard Pique, left, reacts after getting an injury in a challenge with Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa during the Spanish La Liga soccer ma...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation said Wednesday it has launched an investigation into whether Barcelona captain Gerard Piqué should be sanctioned over comments hinting that referees benefit Real Madrid at times.

Piqué said in an interview with a YouTube channel that if the majority of referees are Madrid fans, it's natural that they will favor Madrid in a moment of doubt. He said he knows referees are professionals and try to do their best, but unconsciously may end up benefiting Madrid.

The federation will also investigate Cádiz president Manolo Vizcaíno for complaining about video review decisions against his team.

It did not set a time frame for a decision on whether Piqué or Vizcaíno will be sanctioned.

Piqué has been sidelined with a knee injury.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-11 08:09 GMT+08:00

