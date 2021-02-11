Alexa
The Latest: Hartford women's basketball done for the season

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/11 04:22
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The University of Hartford has become the third women’s basketball program in the America East Conference to end its season early.

Head coach Morgan Valley said the decision was made at a team meeting on Wednesday.

“With multiple quarantines, shut downs, missed holidays, cancelled/rescheduled games and many unknowns, we decided that this is the best path forward for our program at this point in time,” Valley said in a statement.

The team, which played only conference games this season, finished 3-9.

