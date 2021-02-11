Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/11 04:08
Texas to pay Young $100,000 in new special assistant job

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas will pay former Longhorns quarterback Vince Young $100,000 annually as a special assistant to the athletic director.

The College Football Hall of Famer was rehired by the program in December and returned to campus Jan. 4. Texas released his employment agreement Wednesday under a public records request.

The document said Young would report to athletic director Chris Del Conte but did not include any specific job duties. The job is subject to annual renewal.

Young returns to campus at a time the program is trying to build momentum behind new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Young led the Longhorns to the 2005 season national championship with a last-minute touchdown against USC. Sarkisian was an assistant on that Trojans team.

After his NFL career ended, Young filed for bankruptcy and he returned to Texas in a full-time, $100,000-a-year job as a career development officer in the school’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. The job later became part-time and Young was eventually dismissed for poor performance and often being absent from work or not in touch with his supervisors.

Former Texas Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell, former women's basketball coach Jody Conradt and former athletic director DeLoss Dodds also are paid as special assistants in the department.

Updated : 2021-02-11 06:39 GMT+08:00

