Ex-Clemson QB Lawrence to have surgery before NFL draft

FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in ... FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans, in this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, file photo. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was among 98 juniors granted eligibility by the NFL into the draft, while national championship-winning QBs Mac Jones from Alabama and Trevor Lawrence from Clemson were among another 30 players eligible after completing their degrees and deciding not to play more in college. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder before the NFL draft.

Lawrence's representative, Kyle Strongin of MGC Sports, said Lawrence scheduled a workout for NFL personnel on Friday instead of waiting for Clemson's pro day on March 11 because of the upcoming surgery. Strongin did not specify when the procedure would happen.

Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 passer who finished second in Heisman Trophy balloting to Alabama receiver Devonta Smith, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He led Clemson to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the 2018 national championship. He finished 34-2 in three seasons as a starter. The Tigers reached the College Football Playoff in all of those seasons.

