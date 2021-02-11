Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

German drug firm to pay $50M in US purity case at India site

By KEN RITTER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/11 03:19
German drug firm to pay $50M in US purity case at India site

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An international pharmaceutical company has agreed to plead guilty in a U.S. court and pay $50 million for deleting and hiding manufacturing records in India during a federal Food and Drug Administration drug purity investigation.

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd. “put vulnerable patients at risk,” Brian Boynton, acting assistant attorney general in the Justice Department civil division, said in a statement submitted Tuesday which announced the agreement to U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey in Las Vegas. A plea date was not immediately set.

“By hiding and deleting manufacturing records, FKOL sought to obstruct the FDA’s regulatory authority and prevent the FDA from ... ensuring the purity and potency of drugs intended for U.S. consumers,” Boynton said.

Fresenius Kabi is a subsidiary of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA healthcare group based in Bad Homburg, Germany. It said in a statement that patient safety “was and has continued to be safeguarded at all times.”

It blamed former employees at a company plant in Kalyani, West Bengal, India, for failing to provide records during an FDA inspection that prosecutors said occurred in January 2013.

The plant makes cancer drugs distributed in the U.S., prosecutors said.

The employees were fired and the company informed the public in July 2013, Fresenius Kabi said, adding that resolving the misdemeanor criminal case would be “net income neutral.” Its parent company is publicly traded in Europe.

“While we are pleased to have reached this resolution, we regret that such events happened years ago in one of our plants," Fresenius Kabi CEO Mats Henriksson said.

Court documents alleged that employees removed computers, documents and records ahead of the January 2013 FDA inspection, and deleted spreadsheets that contained evidence of manufacturing violations.

The company will pay a $30 million fine and forfeit another $20 million, prosecutors said. It also agreed to implement a compliance program to “prevent, detect and correct violations of U.S. law” relating to the manufacture of cancer drugs intended for terminally ill patients, they said.

Updated : 2021-02-11 05:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan