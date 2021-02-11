Alexa
Nestle unit to open meal delivery hub in Georgia, hiring 250

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 02:27
AUSTELL, Ga. (AP) — A meal delivery service owned by Swiss food giant Nestle is opening a distribution center in suburban Atlanta, investing $3.2 million and hiring 250 people.

Freshly announced the Austell facility on Wednesday, saying it would allow the company to start serving southeastern customers.

Freshly will initially hire 150 people as operations begin this month, rising to 250 people by year's end. The subscription service delivers precooked meals that customers can reheat and eat quickly.

CEO Mike Wystrach said being acquired by Nestle last year allowed Freshly to "scale bigger and faster.” Nestle paid $950 million, with up to $550 million more depending on growth.

The company is hiring for warehouse, operations and maintenance jobs.

State Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said Georgia's logistics network met Freshly's needs.

Freshly will qualify for a state income tax credit allowing it to deduct $3,500 per job from Georgia income taxes for five years, worth up to $8.75 million. If the company doesn’t incur that much state income tax liability, it can take much of the money from personal income taxes that workers pay. For Freshly to qualify, workers must make at least $28,000 a year.

Based in New York, Freshly has facilities in Arizona, New Jersey, Maryland and California.

Updated : 2021-02-11 05:06 GMT+08:00

