LVMH to put Fenty fashion collection on pause

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO , AP Retail Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/11 02:14
NEW YORK (AP) — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury group, has put Rihanna's Fenty fashion collection on hold.

The move, confirmed by LVMH Wednesday, comes nearly two years after the fashion conglomerate announced the collaboration with the pop artist and business mogul. Rihanna became the first Black woman to head a luxury house with LVMH, which owns such labels as Christian Dior, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton.

“Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions," according to the statement by LVMH emailed to The Associated Press.

A representative for Rihanna couldn’t immediately be reached.

LVMH said that the Paris-based company and Rihanna will focus their efforts on the growth and long-term development of Fenty on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie.

Business of Fashion first reported the news on LVMH's pause of Fenty fashion collection.

Updated : 2021-02-11 03:35 GMT+08:00

