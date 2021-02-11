Alexa
Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey

By Associated Press
2021/02/11 00:21
Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey

HIGHLANDS, N.J. (AP) — Rocker Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge for an incident in New Jersey in November.

A spokesperson for the National Parks Service confirmed Wednesday that Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coastline.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process.

A message was left with Springsteen's publicist.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.

Updated : 2021-02-11 02:01 GMT+08:00

