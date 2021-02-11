Alexa
Georgia prosecutor probes efforts to influence election

By KATE BRUMBACK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/11 00:15
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor said in a letter sent Wednesday that she has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” the outcome of last year's general election. Former President Donald Trump was not specifically named in the letter, but he has come under intense criticism for a call he made to the state's top elections official.

In a phone call last month, Trump pressed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the state.

In a letter to Raffensperger obtained by The Associated Press, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis informs him an investigation has been opened and that all records related to the administration of the election should be preserved, particularly those that may be evidence of attempts to influence the actions of people administering the election.

