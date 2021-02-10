Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 23:06
ECHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 20 14 5 1 0 29 70 50
Utah 19 9 4 3 3 24 57 58
Wichita 16 11 4 1 0 23 56 38
Tulsa 21 8 10 2 1 19 42 57
Kansas City 19 7 9 2 1 17 47 58
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Rapid City 21 8 13 0 0 16 56 70
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Allen 2, Utah 1

Wednesday's Games

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-02-11 00:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Northern Taiwan to see 5 days of cold rain over LNY holiday
Northern Taiwan to see 5 days of cold rain over LNY holiday
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Clubhouse users could face arrest under Chinese law
Clubhouse users could face arrest under Chinese law