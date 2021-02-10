Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Goggia struggles to accept she's missing worlds

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 22:57
The Latest: Goggia struggles to accept she's missing worlds

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

3:45 p.m.

Injured downhill skier Sofia Goggia says “it’s tough to accept” that she can’t race at her home world championships.

The Italian would have been an overwhelming favorite for gold in Saturday’s downhill. But she broke a bone in her right knee on the final weekend of World Cup competition before the worlds. Making matters worse was that the injury didn’t occur while racing but while skiing down to the valley after a super-G was called off.

She says “every morning when I wake up I have a hard time not thinking about it.”

Goggia did not require surgery after the compound fracture of her lateral tibial plateau. But she says there’s not enough time to recuperate even for the final World Cup downhill of the season next month.

She says “it would take a miracle by my next X-Ray. So no.”

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-11 00:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Northern Taiwan to see 5 days of cold rain over LNY holiday
Northern Taiwan to see 5 days of cold rain over LNY holiday
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Clubhouse users could face arrest under Chinese law
Clubhouse users could face arrest under Chinese law