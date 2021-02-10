Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 23:06
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 12 7 3 1 1 16 38 30
Huntsville 13 8 5 0 0 16 39 34
Macon 8 5 1 1 1 12 22 16
Birmingham 12 4 6 2 0 10 32 44
Knoxville 11 4 7 0 0 8 30 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-11 00:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Northern Taiwan to see 5 days of cold rain over LNY holiday
Northern Taiwan to see 5 days of cold rain over LNY holiday
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Clubhouse users could face arrest under Chinese law
Clubhouse users could face arrest under Chinese law