All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Providence
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Bridgeport
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laval
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manitoba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stockton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|7
|Texas
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Iowa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|12
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grand Rapids
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Rockford
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1
|Binghamton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Lehigh Valley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Utica
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|8
|Hershey
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|WB/Scranton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Rochester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|4
|San Diego
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|Tucson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|San Jose
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bakersfield
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Ontario
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Chicago 5, Rockford 2
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Utica at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.