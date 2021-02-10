Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/10 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Providence 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Bridgeport 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Laval 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 7
Texas 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
Iowa 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 12
Cleveland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grand Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Rockford 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 10
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 1
Binghamton 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Lehigh Valley 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1
Utica 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 8
Hershey 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 2
WB/Scranton 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4
Rochester 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 4
San Diego 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 4
Tucson 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4
San Jose 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bakersfield 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 8
Ontario 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago 5, Rockford 2

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-11 00:29 GMT+08:00

