Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 23:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 15 9 18 27 -1 10 4 0 3 54 16.7
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 15 8 17 25 11 4 4 1 3 43 18.6
Mitchell Marner Toronto 13 6 15 21 8 8 0 0 2 32 18.8
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 13 7 11 18 5 4 5 0 0 30 23.3
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 16 1 16 17 -13 6 0 0 0 42 2.4
Patrick Kane Chicago 14 6 11 17 0 8 1 0 0 52 11.5
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 12 6 11 17 0 2 2 0 0 30 20.0
Mark Stone Vegas 10 3 12 15 7 9 0 0 2 21 14.3
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 12 3 12 15 0 2 0 0 1 28 10.7
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 12 5 10 15 0 4 0 0 1 30 16.7
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 11 5 10 15 1 0 2 0 0 33 15.2
Patrice Bergeron Boston 11 6 9 15 5 2 4 1 1 42 14.3
Joe Pavelski Dallas 10 7 8 15 6 6 5 0 2 27 25.9
Brad Marchand Boston 11 7 8 15 6 2 2 1 0 32 21.9
Brock Boeser Vancouver 16 9 6 15 -6 8 3 0 1 39 23.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 12 11 4 15 6 2 3 0 5 52 21.2
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 10 2 12 14 6 2 2 0 0 41 4.9
Brayden Point Tampa Bay 11 4 10 14 6 2 0 0 2 33 12.1
Jeff Petry Montreal 12 6 8 14 14 2 2 0 1 32 18.8
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 12 8 6 14 10 0 2 0 2 45 17.8

Updated : 2021-02-11 00:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Northern Taiwan to see 5 days of cold rain over LNY holiday
Northern Taiwan to see 5 days of cold rain over LNY holiday
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Clubhouse users could face arrest under Chinese law
Clubhouse users could face arrest under Chinese law