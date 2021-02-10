Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Greece: Protest gets heated ahead of campus policing vote

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 22:14
Greece: Protest gets heated ahead of campus policing vote

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police and protesters clashed outside Greece’s parliament Wednesday amid student demonstrations in Athens and other cities against an education bill that would allow police to patrol university campuses.

In the capital, riot police used tear gas and some demonstrators threw rocks during the confrontation outside parliament.

Greece's center-right government says it wants to establish a campus police force to stop university grounds from being used for illegal activities such as selling counterfeit goods or to organize violent protests.

Left-wing opposition parties and education unions are supporting demonstrations against the legislation, accusing the government of taking advantage of the country's virus lockdown to impose oppressive police measures.

Lawmakers are set to vote on the education bill Thursday.

Updated : 2021-02-11 00:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Northern Taiwan to see 5 days of cold rain over LNY holiday
Northern Taiwan to see 5 days of cold rain over LNY holiday
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Clubhouse users could face arrest under Chinese law
Clubhouse users could face arrest under Chinese law