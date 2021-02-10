Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

US consumer prices up 0.3% in January, led by energy spike

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/10 21:46
A Target employee hands a customer a curbside pickup purchase in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in Octob...
A shopper loads her basket next to a display of paper towels in a Costco warehouse in this photograph taken Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Sheridan, Col...

A Target employee hands a customer a curbside pickup purchase in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in Octob...

A shopper loads her basket next to a display of paper towels in a Costco warehouse in this photograph taken Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Sheridan, Col...

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3% in January, led by a surge in energy. Though the gain was the biggest monthly increase since July, inflation in the past year remains modest.

The rise in consumer prices followed 0.2% gains in both November and December, the Labor Department reported Wednesday, and last month's hike was the sharpest since prices rose 0.5% in July, a month when the country was re-opening following the coronavirus lockdowns in the spring.

Over the past year, inflation is up a modest 1.4%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is also up 1.4% with core prices unchanged in January.

Energy costs jumped 3.5%, led by a 7.4% surge in gasoline. Even with the spike, gasoline prices are 8.7% below where they were a year ago.

Food costs posted a modest 0.1% rise in January are are up 3.8% over the past 12 months.

The absence of inflation pressures has allowed the Federal Reserve to slash its benchmark interest rate to a record-tying low of 0 to 0.25 in an effort to help lift the economy out of the pandemic-induced recession.

Updated : 2021-02-10 22:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan