US consumer prices up 0.3% in January, led by energy spike

A shopper loads her basket next to a display of paper towels in a Costco warehouse in this photograph taken Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Sheridan, Col... A shopper loads her basket next to a display of paper towels in a Costco warehouse in this photograph taken Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Sheridan, Colo. U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November as a rise in energy costs and variety of other items offset a drop in food costs. The Labor Department reported on Thursday, Dec. 10, that the gain in the consumer price index followed an unchanged reading in October and matched the 0.2% September advance. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A Target employee hands a customer a curbside pickup purchase in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in Octob... A Target employee hands a customer a curbside pickup purchase in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in October, the lowest reading in five months and an indication that the price spike seen this summer is beginning to fade as coronavirus cases start to increase. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3% in January, led by a surge in energy. Though the gain was the biggest monthly increase since July, inflation in the past year remains modest.

The rise in consumer prices followed 0.2% gains in both November and December, the Labor Department reported Wednesday, and last month's hike was the sharpest since prices rose 0.5% in July, a month when the country was re-opening following the coronavirus lockdowns in the spring.

Over the past year, inflation is up a modest 1.4%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is also up 1.4% with core prices unchanged in January.

Energy costs jumped 3.5%, led by a 7.4% surge in gasoline. Even with the spike, gasoline prices are 8.7% below where they were a year ago.

Food costs posted a modest 0.1% rise in January are are up 3.8% over the past 12 months.

The absence of inflation pressures has allowed the Federal Reserve to slash its benchmark interest rate to a record-tying low of 0 to 0.25 in an effort to help lift the economy out of the pandemic-induced recession.