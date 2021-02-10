Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bangladesh 'upbeat' for 2nd test vs West Indies

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 21:29
Bangladesh 'upbeat' for 2nd test vs West Indies

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh isn't dwelling on its stunning defeat to West Indies. In fact, it's upbeat.

Captain Mominul Haque says his side is determined to salvage the two-match test series when the second test starts on Thursday.

They've had a few days to regroup since Sunday's loss in Chattogram. Kyle Mayers became the first batsman to score a fourth-innings double century on debut as West Indies chased down 395 runs for a three-wicket win in the first test.

“It’s not good to think about what happened in the past,” Mominul said Wednesday. “There’s (a) lot of positives in the first test and we want to go on with those positive things.

“Everyone in the team remains upbeat."

Bangladesh will be without Shakib Al Hasan in the second test after the ace all-rounder was ruled out with thigh injury. Also, opener Shadman Islam was ruled out with hip injury. Shadman made 59 in the first innings of the first test.

Mominul hoped that Shakib's replacement — Soumya Sarkar — will show his worth.

“To cover up his absence, we have to make two changes in the team," Mominul said. "Therefore, we have replaced him with a player who can bat and bowl both.”

“I don’t think it’s good to talk much about Shakib’s absence. We have to go on with what resources we have.”

Meanwhile, West Indies’ problem is to maintain its consistency. During its England tour last year, it won the first test before losing two matches to concede the series.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons urged his side to keep up the intensity.

“I am tired of these one wins and then struggling for the next three or four games,” Simmons said this week.

“We need to improve on some things and continue the intensity in our preparation," he added. "We have to make sure we don’t go backwards again. We are trying hard to put things in place so that we don’t go in that direction.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-10 22:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan