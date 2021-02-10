Alexa
Clark to become first female CEO of US Chamber of Commerce

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/10 21:01
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has appointed Suzanne Clark as its next CEO, the first woman to hold the position.

Clark, who's currently president of the U.S. Chamber, will succeed Thomas J. Donohue. The position is effective on March 11.

Clark was named president in June 2019. She serves on the boards of agricultural equipment maker AGCO and TransUnion, a global risk and credit information provider.

Donohue served as CEO of the U.S. Chamber for 24 years.

The Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation, representing more than 3 million businesses as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

