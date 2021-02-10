Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 10, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;Humid with a shower;32;26;SW;17;81%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;26;20;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;WNW;14;69%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, mild;19;7;Mostly sunny, mild;18;6;E;2;70%;3%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Increasingly windy;19;13;Nice with some sun;19;9;WSW;11;70%;32%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cold;-1;-9;Quite cold;-3;-9;E;11;81%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;-6;-7;Not as cold;-1;-9;NNE;11;74%;3%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, nice and warm;21;4;High clouds, warm;19;6;NNW;13;59%;5%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, very cold;-23;-28;Partly sunny, frigid;-19;-25;SE;10;68%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A couple of t-storms;31;21;A stray thunderstorm;29;20;ESE;6;78%;78%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and mild;19;11;Periods of rain;18;8;WNW;25;72%;66%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;18;17;Warmer;22;15;SSW;20;60%;23%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Some sun;23;9;Sunny and nice;23;9;NW;12;59%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;36;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;SSE;7;78%;68%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;30;13;High clouds;28;13;ESE;9;45%;0%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;31;21;Partly sunny;31;20;SE;8;56%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Turning sunny;15;7;Partly sunny;14;9;WNW;12;63%;18%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;13;-3;Mainly cloudy, mild;12;-2;N;8;56%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;2;Rain to snow;3;-6;WNW;23;67%;57%;1

Berlin, Germany;Very cold;-6;-12;A bit of snow, cold;-2;-14;NW;8;76%;61%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;19;9;A few showers;21;10;S;8;72%;77%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;A thunderstorm;27;19;NE;12;72%;64%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow this afternoon;1;-7;Winds subsiding;-5;-9;NW;28;64%;8%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Very cold;-4;-7;Very cold;-2;-9;E;8;65%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;15;6;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;-4;SW;12;85%;90%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Snow showers;4;-8;A bit of a.m. snow;-5;-10;NW;25;61%;56%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower;26;20;Showers around;28;21;ENE;12;69%;92%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;21;E;10;45%;81%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, milder;12;-1;High clouds;13;4;N;10;62%;0%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;28;13;Mostly sunny, warm;26;12;NNE;14;32%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;24;19;Sunshine and humid;26;19;SSE;22;69%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine, a shower;27;17;Partly sunny;26;18;E;6;57%;10%;9

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;30;20;Partly sunny;30;19;N;7;55%;0%;4

Chicago, United States;A little snow;-8;-13;A little p.m. snow;-5;-10;NE;14;51%;93%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Breezy this morning;32;22;Mostly cloudy;31;22;NNE;13;62%;6%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cold with flurries;-3;-9;Cold with some sun;-5;-10;NE;14;74%;9%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;23;18;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;N;20;67%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Showers around;5;-1;Cloudy and cold;4;0;N;16;69%;36%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast and windy;32;26;Clearing and breezy;31;26;NNE;25;76%;44%;4

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;26;12;Hazy sunshine;25;13;NW;6;65%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;2;-7;Clouds and sun;5;-11;ENE;13;49%;33%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;26;14;Hazy sun;30;16;SSE;6;51%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;SW;8;77%;57%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Cold with some sun;1;0;A bit of p.m. snow;2;1;SE;34;66%;81%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warm;17;7;Mostly sunny;20;6;NNE;13;31%;2%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;18;14;Sunny and pleasant;19;14;W;12;79%;15%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and warmer;23;14;Nice with some sun;23;15;SE;6;62%;7%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy with a shower;24;17;A stray t-shower;24;16;SE;10;72%;56%;9

Havana, Cuba;A shower in spots;29;19;Mostly sunny;30;17;S;9;55%;3%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with a flurry;-11;-16;Bitterly cold;-11;-19;N;12;79%;5%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning shower;31;25;A shower or two;30;23;SSE;8;72%;69%;8

Hong Kong, China;Downpours, cooler;18;13;Sunshine and warmer;22;14;NNE;9;72%;4%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;20;Sunny and nice;27;21;ENE;16;57%;14%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;32;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;SSE;8;41%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;25;9;Sunny and nice;25;9;N;9;42%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Winds subsiding;15;12;Breezy in the p.m.;19;2;SW;19;56%;80%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;WSW;16;77%;71%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;31;23;Mostly cloudy;31;22;N;12;55%;1%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning cloudy;26;18;Partly sunny;27;17;ENE;10;55%;13%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;16;1;Sunny and pleasant;21;1;SW;8;22%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;32;15;Turning cloudy;31;14;W;7;27%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rather cloudy;19;6;Hazy sunshine;21;7;WSW;8;61%;4%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;36;21;Hot with hazy sun;36;22;NNW;9;24%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy, cold;-6;-11;A bit of snow, cold;-6;-13;NNW;12;100%;92%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;31;24;A shower in spots;30;24;E;21;61%;54%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;SW;9;69%;73%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;28;15;Hazy sunshine;28;15;SSW;7;59%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;SE;6;74%;63%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;13;4;An afternoon shower;14;4;E;11;67%;79%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, pleasant;34;27;Partly sunny;32;27;SSW;11;71%;28%;10

Lima, Peru;Some sun;24;20;Nice with some sun;24;20;SSE;11;73%;39%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;17;14;A little rain;17;11;W;14;89%;82%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-5;Very cold;-1;-3;ESE;12;76%;2%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;18;9;Clouds and sun;20;12;SSE;8;75%;22%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;31;25;Nice with some sun;31;25;W;10;65%;16%;11

Madrid, Spain;Windy this morning;13;7;Spotty showers;14;9;SW;9;69%;89%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;Mostly sunny;32;27;ENE;17;59%;10%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;24;A t-storm around;30;24;E;8;82%;76%;7

Manila, Philippines;Spotty showers;30;25;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;N;8;73%;69%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;32;19;Clouding up;32;19;W;21;43%;64%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;22;9;Plenty of sunshine;22;6;SW;12;32%;1%;7

Miami, United States;Lots of sun, nice;26;23;Sun and some clouds;26;23;ESE;17;73%;34%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Bitterly cold;-12;-15;A bit of snow;-11;-15;NNE;15;73%;95%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, windy;31;25;Breezy with some sun;31;25;ENE;26;63%;8%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;25;20;Spotty showers;26;21;NE;16;75%;84%;3

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sun;-6;-14;Sunny;-8;-19;WNW;6;59%;4%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;-11;-16;Cloudy and frigid;-12;-15;NE;9;63%;87%;1

Mumbai, India;Clearing;31;22;Some hazy sun;33;23;N;8;37%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;24;16;A stray thunderstorm;25;16;N;15;60%;64%;7

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;1;-4;A morning flurry;1;-6;N;14;52%;66%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;18;6;Sunlit and pleasant;19;6;WSW;7;70%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with flurries;-20;-31;Sunshine and frigid;-25;-34;SW;13;81%;31%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;10;3;Becoming cloudy;14;3;NNE;13;57%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clearing and cold;-5;-15;Partly sunny, cold;-7;-14;NW;8;46%;1%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;-7;-17;Cold with sunshine;-9;-21;NW;17;60%;3%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;29;26;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;E;13;79%;82%;7

Panama City, Panama;A little a.m. rain;31;23;A shower in places;32;23;NNW;13;65%;73%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;31;24;An afternoon shower;29;23;ENE;14;72%;64%;4

Paris, France;Cold;-1;-5;Cold;1;-3;E;15;40%;1%;2

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;24;14;Breezy in the p.m.;22;15;SSE;22;57%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of showers;30;25;Turning sunny;31;23;WNW;10;57%;8%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;NNE;20;78%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny;33;19;ESE;13;45%;5%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow;-9;-13;Quite cold;-5;-15;WNW;11;78%;37%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;10;-6;Turning sunny, mild;12;-5;SSE;7;53%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;12;Cloudy with showers;19;12;ESE;13;77%;97%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;19;10;ENE;8;86%;6%;4

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;25;A t-storm around;29;25;ESE;14;71%;74%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow showers;3;2;Cloudy with a shower;4;3;ESE;31;75%;56%;0

Riga, Latvia;Frigid;-9;-13;Partly sunny, frigid;-10;-13;NE;15;78%;31%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;28;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;NNW;10;77%;67%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Sunny and delightful;26;9;NE;9;18%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Rain, heavy at times;16;5;A morning shower;16;4;NNE;6;70%;45%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Bitterly cold;-13;-16;Bitterly cold;-11;-18;NNW;10;61%;28%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;9;Afternoon rain;14;10;WNW;15;79%;90%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;27;16;Partly sunny;27;16;ENE;11;65%;33%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;28;23;A shower in places;28;23;E;19;70%;65%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower in the a.m.;22;15;A stray shower;20;15;SW;7;87%;41%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, cool;19;6;Sunny, but cool;19;7;E;8;44%;2%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;Lots of sun, nice;26;14;SSW;11;67%;24%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;22;A stray shower;30;22;NNE;16;71%;73%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers, mainly late;15;12;Periods of rain;17;10;W;11;85%;90%;1

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun, cold;5;1;Colder, p.m. snow;2;-3;ENE;13;47%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;8;0;Decreasing clouds;9;-4;NE;5;60%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;12;9;Rain and drizzle;12;8;ESE;15;84%;67%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;15;71%;60%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;15;7;Rain;12;-7;WNW;15;74%;83%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunlit and pleasant;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;23;ENE;21;66%;57%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds, cold;-5;-11;Snow showers, cold;-6;-14;NW;9;78%;68%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;23;18;Breezy in the p.m.;26;20;NNE;21;57%;6%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;26;18;Rain and a t-storm;22;18;NE;9;79%;84%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Bitterly cold;-10;-11;Cold with some sun;-8;-10;NNE;14;68%;26%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;An afternoon shower;16;9;Turning sunny;18;6;NE;9;58%;25%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, pleasant;19;6;Breezy in the a.m.;17;4;NNW;20;50%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny, mild;18;6;N;12;27%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;23;11;Nice with sunshine;22;12;NNE;10;64%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, mild;18;11;Cooler with showers;15;7;S;11;74%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;10;3;Breezy in the p.m.;14;2;NNW;21;37%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;-4;-9;Partly sunny;-4;-10;NNE;16;54%;51%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Mostly sunny;19;10;NNW;10;62%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;23;11;Mostly sunny;19;9;WSW;17;53%;25%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;-1;-19;A little a.m. snow;-12;-27;N;11;97%;81%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. snow;2;-7;Very cold;-1;-8;NE;10;31%;6%;2

Vienna, Austria;Snow this afternoon;1;-7;Morning snow showers;-4;-7;NNW;25;49%;64%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny, nice;28;15;Sunshine;29;15;E;6;53%;1%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A flurry, very cold;-11;-16;Bitterly cold;-11;-15;NNE;13;71%;81%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cold with flurries;-5;-12;A bit of snow;-10;-13;NNW;18;80%;82%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and windy;19;15;Increasingly windy;20;13;N;34;59%;1%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sunshine;34;17;Mostly sunny;33;17;WSW;11;48%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;12;-1;Sunny and mild;10;-3;NE;4;57%;1%;3

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-02-10 21:26 GMT+08:00

