Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

By KRISHAN FRANCIS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/10 18:59
Sri Lankan health workers carry a coffin carrying remains of a COVID -19 victim to a cremation furnace as relatives watch from a distance in Colombo, ...
A Sri Lankan woman speaks to health workers as she attempts to attend the cremation of her family member who died of COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, W...
Sri Lankan health workers get disinfected after a cremation of COVID -19 victims at a cemetery in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Ph...

Sri Lankan health workers carry a coffin carrying remains of a COVID -19 victim to a cremation furnace as relatives watch from a distance in Colombo, ...

A Sri Lankan woman speaks to health workers as she attempts to attend the cremation of her family member who died of COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, W...

Sri Lankan health workers get disinfected after a cremation of COVID -19 victims at a cemetery in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Ph...

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, the prime minister said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament.

Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.

Muslims and non-Muslims have protested the rule over the past year, calling it unscientific and insensitive of Muslim religious beliefs. The United Nations and the United States have also raised concerns with the government.

The World Health Organization and Sri Lankan doctors' groups have said COVID-19 victims can either be buried or cremated.

Muslim lawmaker Rishard Bathiudeen said he is happy with Rajapaksa's assurance, but that the government should implement it by withdrawing the compulsory cremation rule.

“Many people have been cremated before and their families are living in great agony. I am happy that they showed some compassion even at this stage, but it has to be implemented soon because people are dying every day," he said.

Sri Lanka is a predominantly Buddhist country where it is customary for Buddhists and Hindus, the second largest religious group, to cremate the dead.

Muslims make up about 7% of the country's 22 million people.

Sri Lanka has reported 71,211 coronavirus cases, including 370 deaths.

Updated : 2021-02-10 21:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan