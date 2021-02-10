Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Brewer Heineken to cut 8,000 jobs after pandemic losses

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 18:09
A Heineken sign sits on the facade of a bar, closed because of the coronavirus lockdown in Amsterdam, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Dutch beer brewer Heineken...

A Heineken sign sits on the facade of a bar, closed because of the coronavirus lockdown in Amsterdam, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Dutch beer brewer Heineken...

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch beer brewer Heineken said Wednesday it plans to cut 8,000 staff, nearly 10% of its global workforce, as part of a cost-cutting reorganization after a pandemic-dominated year that saw it sink to a net loss of 204 million euros ($248 million).

With bars and pubs around the world closed during coronavirus lockdowns and alcohol bans in some of its markets, Heineken sold 8% less beer than in 2019. Revenue fell nearly 17% to 23.8 billion euros.

CEO Dolf van den Brink described 2020 as “a year of unprecedented disruption and transition” for the brewer.

The company said that the pandemic “continues to have a material impact on our top-line performance, affecting all geographies and markets as governments across the world took measures to mitigate the contagion including restricted population movement, social distancing, outlet closures and temporary lockdowns of production facilities.”

Updated : 2021-02-10 19:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case