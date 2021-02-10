Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kazakh woman involved in Xinjiang rape claim flees to US

Gulzira Auelkhan says she was forced to strip Uyghur women and leave them with Chinese men

  115
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/10 18:54
Gulzira Auelkhan (left), meets with Bob Fu in the U.S. (Bob Fu photo)

Gulzira Auelkhan (left), meets with Bob Fu in the U.S. (Bob Fu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Kazakh woman who survived months of torment at a China’s re-education camp in Xinjiang has arrived in the United States with the assistance of ChinaAid, a Texas-based Christian nonprofit devoted to raising awareness of human rights abuses.

Bob Fu (傅希秋), founder of ChinaAid, told Taiwan News on Wednesday (Feb. 10) the organization has helped former camp detainee, Gulzira Auelkhan from Kazakhstan, flee to the U.S.

Auelkhan’s 18-month detention in the camp has left her in poor health. According to Fu, she has shown symptoms associated with concussion, cerebral hemorrhage, pancreatitis, as well as renal and uterine issues.

Auelkhan was featured in a Feb. 2 report carried by the BBC about alleged systematic rape and abuses in Beijing's supposed re-education camps. The camps, the Chinese claim, are designed to provide professional training to Uighurs and people of other minority groups.

According to her account, Auelkhan was forced to take off Uighur women’s clothes and handcuff them, before leaving them to Chinese men, some of them policemen. She attested to organized rape in the facilities, saying she couldn’t say no for fear of being punished.

In agonizing details, BBC provided a peek into some of the darkest sides of the camp networks, through interviews with former detainees, teachers, and guards. The accusations include indoctrination, food deprivation, rape, sexual abuse, physical torture such as electrocution, and “spirit destroying” abuse.

Beijing has vehemently denied the accusations, slamming them as groundless and intended as a smear campaign against the Chinese government.
Xinjiang
Uyghur
minority
Bob Fu
ChinaAid
re-education camps
Gulzira Auelkhan
Kazakhstan

RELATED ARTICLES

China tops countries persecuting citizens beyond borders: Freedom House
China tops countries persecuting citizens beyond borders: Freedom House
2021/02/05 20:18
Repeating Lies: Viewing Chinese regime's deception through case of Dr. Gulshan Abbas
Repeating Lies: Viewing Chinese regime's deception through case of Dr. Gulshan Abbas
2021/01/29 11:39
HK politician rebuts Xinjiang genocide accusation citing popularity of Uyghur star
HK politician rebuts Xinjiang genocide accusation citing popularity of Uyghur star
2021/01/28 20:32
Twitter locks Chinese embassy’s account over Uyghur tweet
Twitter locks Chinese embassy’s account over Uyghur tweet
2021/01/21 16:32
Beijing's assurances on forced labor 'hot air': Chair of EU Parliament's China Delegation
Beijing's assurances on forced labor 'hot air': Chair of EU Parliament's China Delegation
2021/01/20 18:29

Updated : 2021-02-10 19:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case