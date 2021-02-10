Alexa
Independent Polish media black out coverage to protest tax

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Independent media outlets in Poland suspended news coverage Wednesday to protest a planned new advertizing tax which they view as an attempt by the right-wing government to undermine press freedoms.

There are 45 major media companies that joined the protest, which is due to last 24 hours.

Gazeta Wyborcza, the country’s leading newspaper, called the advertising tax, “a powerful blow to free media.” In place of the usual news items on its webpage was a black screen and a warning that if advertizing tax is passed, it could lead reader to one day lose access to their independent news.

TVN, owned by the U.S. company Discovery, also joined the protest. Its all-news station TVN24 only showed a black screen and the words: “Your favorite programming was supposed to be here.”

The government says it plans a new advertizing tax in order to raise money after state finances have been badly strained by the pandemic.

Government spokesman Piotr Mueller said on state TVP Tuesday that the planned tax from advertising is destined for health and culture purposes and argued it exists in many European countries.

