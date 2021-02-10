Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Eiffel Tower needs blowtorch for ice as snow blankets Europe

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 17:10
Icicles form on a window outside a house early morning in Altenberg, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Youngsters slide down hill on sledges after a snowfall at the Woluwe park in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow has swept ...
A man removes snow in front of his home after a snowfall in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow has swept across much of Eu...
A young women goes down the stairs as a wave hits a wave-lashed breakwater during a windy afternoon in the southern Athens coastal suburb of Flisvos, ...
The frozen Hofvijver pond is seen outside the Dutch parliament buildings in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. With freezing temperatures ...
Icicles formed on boats after high winds and waves swept the marina of Monnickendam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. With freezing temperatures fo...
Youngsters slide downhill on boards at Leopold II park in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow have swept across much of Eu...
Icicles on the fountains in Trafalgar Square, London, with the National Gallery in the background, as temperatures dropped below freezing, Tuesday, Fe...
A youngster slides down a hill on a sled at Leopold II park in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow has swept across much o...
An Egyptian goose makes a slippery landing on a frozen lake in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2021. Extreme winter weather had hit Germany f...
Enrico Ulbrich from Wernigerode bravely takes a dip in the fine powder snow in Wernigerode, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. The 41-year-old did not wan...
A resident clears the sidewalk in front of her front door of snow in Wernigerode, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)
A truck is lying on its side in a ditch on the A2 motorway after an accident on a snowy and icy road in Wendeburg, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. (Hau...
A person walks past a mount of snow at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. A snowstorm and strong winds pounded parts of G...
A seagull sits on a partly ice-covered lamp at the pier of the Baltic Sea island Ruegen, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. Days of strong easterly winds ...
A skier passes the Moritzburg Castle, the former hunting lodge of the Wettin family, in Moritzburg, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias...
A woman skis across the medieval Charles Bridge after a heavy snowfall in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Two-year-old polar bear Hertha plays with a plastic bowl in the snow at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. (Kira Hofmann/dpa via AP)
A staff member clears snow from the Washington D.C. Capitol in Miniworld in Lichrenstein, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. To prevent damage in winter, ...

Icicles form on a window outside a house early morning in Altenberg, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Youngsters slide down hill on sledges after a snowfall at the Woluwe park in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow has swept ...

A man removes snow in front of his home after a snowfall in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow has swept across much of Eu...

A young women goes down the stairs as a wave hits a wave-lashed breakwater during a windy afternoon in the southern Athens coastal suburb of Flisvos, ...

The frozen Hofvijver pond is seen outside the Dutch parliament buildings in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. With freezing temperatures ...

Icicles formed on boats after high winds and waves swept the marina of Monnickendam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. With freezing temperatures fo...

Youngsters slide downhill on boards at Leopold II park in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow have swept across much of Eu...

Icicles on the fountains in Trafalgar Square, London, with the National Gallery in the background, as temperatures dropped below freezing, Tuesday, Fe...

A youngster slides down a hill on a sled at Leopold II park in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow has swept across much o...

An Egyptian goose makes a slippery landing on a frozen lake in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2021. Extreme winter weather had hit Germany f...

Enrico Ulbrich from Wernigerode bravely takes a dip in the fine powder snow in Wernigerode, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. The 41-year-old did not wan...

A resident clears the sidewalk in front of her front door of snow in Wernigerode, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)

A truck is lying on its side in a ditch on the A2 motorway after an accident on a snowy and icy road in Wendeburg, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. (Hau...

A person walks past a mount of snow at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. A snowstorm and strong winds pounded parts of G...

A seagull sits on a partly ice-covered lamp at the pier of the Baltic Sea island Ruegen, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. Days of strong easterly winds ...

A skier passes the Moritzburg Castle, the former hunting lodge of the Wettin family, in Moritzburg, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias...

A woman skis across the medieval Charles Bridge after a heavy snowfall in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Two-year-old polar bear Hertha plays with a plastic bowl in the snow at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. (Kira Hofmann/dpa via AP)

A staff member clears snow from the Washington D.C. Capitol in Miniworld in Lichrenstein, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. To prevent damage in winter, ...

PARIS (AP) — Workers at the Eiffel Tower used a blowtorch to melt the ice collecting on its surfaces and snow was blocking roads and halting trains and school buses Wednesday across northern France.

Amid a European cold snap, areas in Normandy and Brittany unused to such icy conditions were closing highways for lack of snow-clearing equipment. In parts of the Paris region, local authorities halted school buses and urged parents to keep their children at home.

Snow blanketed the French capital and froze the Eiffel Tower.

“When negative temperatures return, my floors get partially covered with ice! To get rid of it, we need to use a blowtorch because ice-control salt is too corrosive for the metal,” tweeted the monument, which has been closed to the public for months because of coronavirus restrictions.

Parts of central and northern Europe as well as Britain have been gripped by a cold weather front since the weekend. Heavy snowfall tangled traffic and stranded drivers in Germany and the Czech Republic.

Some took advantage of the frosty climes. Cross-country skiers glided across the Charles Bridge in Prague, children sledded in the usually snowless parks of Belgium's capital of Brussels, and the deep winter freeze has reawakened the Dutch national obsession with skating on frozen canals.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate.

Updated : 2021-02-10 18:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for Covid while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for Covid while preparing to leave Taiwan
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case