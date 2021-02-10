Chef to Taiwan's de facto US ambassador has mastery recognized

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A chef for Taiwan's representative to the United States Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) has received a job offer from Haiti's ambassador to the U.S.

Kao Yu-ting (高于婷), a Taiwanese chef trained in Japan and France, has been working for five months at Twin Oaks, an English-Georgian, Renaissance-style mansion in Washington, D.C. that serves as the residence for Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the U.S.

Kao said she finds joy in preparing fusion-style delicacies for diplomats from around the world that incorporate the best characteristics of many food cultures, wrote CNA. At Hsiao's request, she ensures every dish leaves a lasting impression on guests by mixing the culinary traits of Taiwan and their home countries.

For example, she presented the iconic Taiwanese beef noodle in a French way to enhance its aesthetic appeal. She also went so far as to visit a crime hotspot to find a specific spice for a Haitian red bean dish that would be served to dignitaries from the Caribbean country at a banquet that night.

According to her, Haiti's envoy to the U.S. was dazzled by the meal she prepared, which included Haitian red bean rice and fried banana as well as Taiwanese-style fried chicken cutlet. “He asked if I’d like to become his cook,” she quipped.

Kao has been featured in the “Tasty Taiwan Food Series” (台灣好食在), a YouTube program launched in December 2020 to introduce to the world Taiwanese cuisine. In the first episode, timed with Christmas, Hsiao extended seasonal greetings to the American people while sampling a bowl of Chiayi turkey rice, an extremely popular dish from central Taiwan.



Beef noodle prepared by chef Kao Yu-ting. (CNA photo)