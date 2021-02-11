Alexa
'Cycling for a Free Tibet' campaign takes off in Taiwan

Taiwanese bicyclists gather to raise awareness of human rights violations in Tibet

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/11 10:00
"Cycling for a Free Tibet" got underway in Taipei on Wednesday. 

"Cycling for a Free Tibet" got underway in Taipei on Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan (HRNTT), a coalition of NGOs based in Taiwan, on Wednesday (Feb. 10) launched the annual "Cycling for a Free Tibet" event to raise awareness of Beijing's human rights violations in the autonomous region.

During a press conference held outside the Legislative Yuan, HRNTT President Tashi Tsering (札西慈仁), independent legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), and Democratic Progressive Party legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) expressed the hope that both the coronavirus pandemic and the ill-treatment of Tibetans can end quickly. They also looked forward to a potential visit by the Dalai Lama following the global outbreak.

With Feb. 10 marking the 62nd anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising Day, a dozen Taiwanese bicyclists took to the streets of Taipei early Wednesday morning, traveling from 228 Peace Memorial Park to Taipei 101. Each of them carried a Tibetan flag and shouted "free Tibet,", reported CNA.

The bicyclists will hold weekly cycling runs every Wednesday (Feb. 17, Feb. 24, and March 3) leading to the Tibetan National Uprising day on March 10. Meanwhile, the annual March for a Free Tibet will start near Zhongxiao Fuxing MRT Station at 2 p.m. on March 7. A demonstration is also scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 10 at Liberty Square.

For more information about the events, visit the Facebook page of the Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan.

Tibet
Tibetan National Uprising Day
Tibetan
human rights abuse
human rights violations
Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan
Taiwan cycling

Updated : 2021-02-11 11:09 GMT+08:00

