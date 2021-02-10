ROYAL CANIN®: Pets Need Proper Diet Post Neutering

Potential weight gain poses many underlying health risks

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 10 February 2021 - It is crucial for the neutered pet cats to be fed a specific diet, and ROYAL CANIN® FHN Sterilised -- is catered to control the body weight of felines. It helps to limit the risk of excess weight gain as it contains moderate levels of fat and adequate daily rations.

According to Dr Dylan Choy, Royal Canin Malaysia Scientific Communication Manager, neutering your pets is important to keep control of the stray population in your neighbourhood, and also for health benefits.

"Numerous studies have proven that neutered cats are healthier and have a longer lifespan as neutering cats helps prevent uterine infections and mammary gland tumours while also decreasing the risk of testicular cancer and prostrate problems in male cats," said Dr Dylan Choy.

Neutering cats can also reduce the risk of contracting the Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) which is spread through saliva and blood when they fight and bite each other. Similarly, more lethal Feline Leukaemia Virus (FeLV) can also be transmitted through saliva or nasal secretions. The retrovirus, if not fought off by your furkid's immune system may result in diseases that could be fatal.

The daily energy requirements reduce post-neutering and the lack of proper nutrition or control could lead to obesity in felines that in turn, could result in other issues like joint problems, urinary tract issues and an increased risk of contracting diabetes. There is also a risk of digestive problems due to inactivity and excessive self-grooming habits that are usually found in sedentary or indoor cats.

"The biggest complication that may arise is the health risks stemming from the potential weight gain of your neutered cat. It is normal for a cat's food intake to increase within 48 hours of the sterilisation process," she adds.

ROYAL CANIN® FHN Sterilised supports a healthy urinary system by providing an adequate mineral balance thus minimising the risk of developing urinary stones. Besides, ROYAL CANIN® FHN Sterilised is packed with high-protein which is essential to maintain muscle mass. It also contains L-Carnitine which is involved in fat metabolism.

Get your preferred pack of ROYAL CANIN® FHN Sterilised at Royal Canin Trusted Partner pet stores (https://www.royalcanin.com/my/where-to-buy) and on Royal Canin Official Store found on Shopee (https://shopee.com.my/royalcanin.os) and Lazada (https://www.lazada.com.my/royal-canin/). For more information, log on to

https://www.royalcanin.com/my



