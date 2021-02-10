Mondia powers new Ufone Gaming Portal in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - EQS Newswire - 10 February 2021 - Mondia (www.Mondia.com), a leading technology company that specialises in the marketing and distribution of digital content, announced the launch of a new gaming service for Ufone, a leading telecommunications provider in Pakistan, to bring customers a unique gaming experience.

The new gaming portal, Ubox by Ufone, will offer customers an 'All-You-Can-Eat' gaming experience which includes thousands of premium games. The dedicated gaming platform will be available as a web portal - countering barriers of legacy devices, as well as an app for smartphone users. Mondia will deploy the latest portal and application, as well as manage premium content.

"Telcos today are looking for unique ways to strengthen the relationship with their online audiences which makes Mondia a partner of choice, as we are an industry leader in content and platform services, lifecycle management and in driving engagement," said Dr Amadeo Rahmann, Chief Executive Officer of Mondia. "Ufone is a successful telco operator, and we are looking forward to supporting their mobile gaming portfolio by providing innovative and engaging digital experiences to their customers through a world-class ecosystem of games and content."

The mobile game offering will enable Ufone mobile users to access unlimited content, offering hundreds of games from well-known and top gaming publishers through a monthly subscription.

"Gaming is a growing content segment and our partnership with Mondia is an endorsement of our commitment to deliver an enriching digital experience that our customers want," said Ufone's spokesperson. "We continue to build our value proposition around our customers, and we are excited to partner with Mondia as they have the same business ethos," he concluded.





About Mondia

Mondia (www.Mondia.com) is a leading technology company specialising in the marketing and distribution of digital content. Mondia has deep insight into where the markets are headed and the role of technology to solve business challenges while enabling the best user experiences. Mondia, through its content-agnostic platforms creates personalised digital experiences for people by providing them with the latest world-class digital content, accessible anywhere and anytime; including health, entertainment, lifestyle, gaming, music and sports. Mondia is well-positioned to enable its enterprise customers to grow their user engagement and maximise their monetisation potential through payment connectivity, customer acquisition and life cycle management services.

With 18 locations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mondia reaches over 1.4bn end-users across over 60 countries. The company partners with more than 80 telco operators from around the world, over 1,000 content providers and 200 merchants. Mondia services are available in Ethiopia, Nigeria and Pakistan through mondia.cell. For more information please visit: www.Mondia.com.

About Ufone

Ufone (www.Ufone.com) is a Pakistani Cellular Company with its presence in all the major cities of Pakistan along with a comprehensive coverage across all major towns, villages and tehsil headquarters of the country. The company employs more than 3,850 people and operates with a network of more than 320 franchises and company-owned customer service centers along with a distribution network of 150,000 outlets nationwide.