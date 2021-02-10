Suter scores winner as Blackhawks edge Stars 2-1 in OT again

Chicago Blackhawks center Carl Soderberg (34) is unable to take a shot as Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) and Jason Dickinson (18) help goalie Jake O... Chicago Blackhawks center Carl Soderberg (34) is unable to take a shot as Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen (4) and Jason Dickinson (18) help goalie Jake Oettinger (29) defend the net in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Chicago Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell (51) and Nikita Zadorov (16) help goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) defend against a shot and pressure from Dallas Stars... Chicago Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell (51) and Nikita Zadorov (16) help goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) defend against a shot and pressure from Dallas Stars' Andrew Cogliano (11) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) blocks a shot as Dallas Stars' Joel Kiviranta (25) pressures the net in the first period of an NHL h... Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) blocks a shot as Dallas Stars' Joel Kiviranta (25) pressures the net in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Chicago Blackhawks' Mattias Janmark (13) and Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa, left, compete for control of the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey gam... Chicago Blackhawks' Mattias Janmark (13) and Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa, left, compete for control of the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Chicago Blackhawks center Pius Suter (24) has his shot blocked by Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger (29) as defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (2) looks on in... Chicago Blackhawks center Pius Suter (24) has his shot blocked by Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger (29) as defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (2) looks on in the period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Stars' Denis Gurianov (34) and Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel (38) look on as left wing Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal in the first pe... Dallas Stars' Denis Gurianov (34) and Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel (38) look on as left wing Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Chicago Blackhawks' Pius Suter (24), Mattias Janmark (13), Dominik Kubalik, and Nicolas Beaudin (74) celebrate a goal scored by Janmark in the second ... Chicago Blackhawks' Pius Suter (24), Mattias Janmark (13), Dominik Kubalik, and Nicolas Beaudin (74) celebrate a goal scored by Janmark in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Pius Suter scored 2:15 into overtime Tuesday night to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period.

The rookie skated toward the net and slid the puck beneath goalie Jake Oettinger’s stick to complete a comeback win.

Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, which is 6-1-4 in its last 11 games.

Roope Hintz scored for Dallas, which is 0-2-1 in its past three.

In a matchup of rookie goaltenders, Kevin Lankinen made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, and Oettinger stopped 27 shots.

Alex DeBrincat was the overtime hero for Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

Hintz scored his third of the season and second in three games when he collected a loose puck in the left circle, skated through the crease and sent a backhand past Lankinen at 4:57 of the first period on Dallas’ first shot on goal. Jason Robertson got the lone assist after setting up the play by stripping the puck from Suter, a fellow rookie.

The Blackhawks tied it at 14:04 of the second on a power-play goal by Janmark, who signed as a free agent last October after playing his first four NHL seasons with Dallas. Janmark drew a tripping penalty from John Klingberg and then redirected a shot through Oettinger’s pads.

Dallas went into the game with the NHL’s No. 2 power play at 36.8%. Chicago was third at 36.6%. The Blackhawks went 1 for 4, the Stars 0 for 2.

The Stars appeared to take a 2-0 lead about four minutes into the second when Jamie Benn gathered a loose puck in the crease and lifted it over Lankinen’s left shoulder into the top of the net. But the Blackhawks successfully challenged that Benn’s backing into Lankinen seconds earlier constituted goalie interference.

WHAT’S NEXT

Blackhawks: Will host Columbus on Thursday and Saturday.

Stars: The third and fourth games of an eight-game homestand, their longest of the season, feature the Carolina Hurricanes beginning Thursday.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports