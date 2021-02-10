Taiwan drama 'A Sun' makes Oscars shortlist

"A Sun" nominated for Best International Feature Film for 93rd Academy Awards. (Applause Entertainment Limited photo) "A Sun" nominated for Best International Feature Film for 93rd Academy Awards. (Applause Entertainment Limited photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese film "A Sun" (陽光普照) has made the Oscars shortlist for Best International Feature Film after the preliminary round of voting by members of the Academy.

On Tuesday (Feb. 9), the Academy released the 2021 Oscars shortlists in nine different categories, including Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, Animated Short, Live-Action Short, International Feature, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Original Song, and Original Score.

Out of the 93 films that had qualified for consideration in the Best International Film category, only 15 made the cut. Besides the Taiwanese stunner, Hong Kong's "Better Days" and Iran's "Sun Children" are the only other two Asian films to have advanced in the awards race.

From here, members of each branch of the Academy will vote on the shortlisted films to determine the nominees. They must watch all 15 before casting their ballots.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15, and the 93rd Academy Awards will take place on April 25.

Taiwan has submitted contenders for the Best International Feature Film category since 1957, with three Taiwanese movies previously nominated. These were Ang Lee's "The Wedding Banquet" (1993), "Eat Drink Man Woman" (1994), and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (2000), which took home the trophies for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Art Direction, Best Original Musical Score, and Best Cinematography at the 73rd Academy Awards.