More than 100 Financial Services Firms Hit with DDoS Extortion Attacks

SINGAPORE - Media Outreach - 10 February 2021 - FS-ISAC , the only global cyber intelligence sharing community solely focused on financial services, announced today that last year, more than 100 financial services firms were targets of a wave of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) extortion attacks conducted by the same threat actor. The criminals sent extortion notes threatening to disrupt the firms' websites and digital services. The threat actor methodically moved across jurisdictions in Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, hitting dozens of institutions within weeks. They targeted the full gamut of financial services companies: banks, fintechs, exchanges, card issuers, payments companies, insurance companies, credit bureaus, asset managers, money transfer companies, and payroll companies.

DDoS Attacks by Sub-Vertical Retail Banking 41% Exchange 15% Payments 13% Securities & Investments 10% Insurance 7% Critical Utility 3% Credit Reporting Agency and Ratings 2% Core Back Office Supplier 1%

DDoS Attacks by Region North America (Us, Canada) 43% Europe, UK, Middle East & Africa 38% Asia 15% Latin America 3%





FS-ISAC credits its members' willingness to share cyber intelligence with mitigating the impact and threat for the financial services industry. Members were able to keep up with the rapid pace of attacks using the FS-ISAC Intelligence Exchange's secure chat and intelligence sharing capabilities, which enables industry collaboration and discussion in real time.





To increase industry-wide cross-border cyber intelligence sharing, FS-ISAC launched the Global Leaders award program. This is a company effort to elevate the profiles of members in the financial services community who actively share cyber intelligence and best practices across borders.





"Today's cyber criminals know no borders. An attack on a bank in Asia could be a harbinger for an attack on an insurance company in the US, a stock exchange in Latin America, or a fintech in Europe," said Teresa Walsh, Global Head of Intelligence at FS-ISAC. "This wave of attacks has shown how critical global cyber intelligence sharing is. Members sharing specific details of attacks enable other members to prepare and defend against them, lowering the return on investment for threat actors. Our Global Leaders program builds on these network effects by elevating those who share to benefit the entire community."





The attacks have slowed but the recent boom in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, which cyber criminals use to demand payment, could incentivize other attacks.





"In 2021, we have already seen new cyber threats in the form of supply chain attacks, which we can expect to proliferate and evolve quickly. The only way to stay ahead of these ever more sophisticated threat actors is to collaborate," said Jerry Perullo, CISO at ICE/NYSE and FS-ISAC Chairman of the Board. "Now more than ever, we need Global Leaders to model what effective sharing looks like to the rest of our community as well as the industry at large."





To learn more about the Global Leaders program visit fsisac.com/globalleaders.

