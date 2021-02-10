Taiwan’s TSMC to set up US$186 million R&D center in Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) announced Tuesday (Feb. 9) that it plans to build a research and development center in Japan.

TSMC said it will establish a wholly owned subsidiary with US$186 million (NT$5.2 billion) of paid-in capital to set up a 3DIC materials R&D center in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, near Tokyo, according to CNA. The move was approved at a board meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

A three-dimensional integrated circuit (3DIC) refers to packing technology that vertically integrates multiple silicon wafers or dies and connects them so they perform as a single device.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it is looking to expand development in 3DIC in addition to working with its Japanese counterparts in the field. The new facility will carry out advanced semiconductor packaging and testing.

The investment is set to be completed later this year, the company said, without disclosing any further details. Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry sees the semiconductor industry as an important strategic field and plans to bolster Japanese companies' relationship with TSMC through subsidies and other means, according to Nikkei Asia.