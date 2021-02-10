US drugmaker Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine. US drugmaker Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. pharmaceutical Moderna announced Tuesday (Feb. 9) that it had reached a supply agreement on 5 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine with the Taiwanese government.

In a statement, Moderna said it will begin the delivery process in mid-2021. It added that it will also supply Colombia with 10 million doses around the same time.

Although its vaccine has yet to been approved for use in either Taiwan or Colombia, the company said that it will continue to pursue the necessary approval of regulators prior to distribution.

According to trial results released by Moderna last year, its vaccine is 94.5 percent effective, slightly higher than Pfizer's. Last month, the company also said that its vaccine appeared to protect against the coronavirus variants that emerged in the U.K. and South Africa.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center confirmed earlier this week that Taiwan will also receive 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization's COVAX platform. The delivery date has yet to be determined.