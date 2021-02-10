Alexa
The Latest: Serena Williams, Djokovic headline Day 3

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 08:54
United States' Serena Williams makes a forehand return to Germany's Laura Siegemund during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis champ...

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — ___

11:55 a.m.

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic headline the matches on Rod Laver Arena during the day session at the Australian Open.

Williams plays 99th-ranked Nina Stojanovic of Serbia in the second round. The 23-time major winner has a 72-2 record in second round matches at Grand Slams, with her only two losses coming against her sister Venus (1998 Australian Open) and Garbine Muguruza (2014 French Open).

Djokovic, the top seed in the men's draw, takes on American Frances Tiafoe in the next match. Tiafoe, ranked 64th, has never defeated a player ranked in the top five.

Other previous Grand Slam champions in action on the women's side include Bianca Andreescu, who is playing Hsieh Su-wei; Simona Halep, who is taking on Ajla Tomljanovic; Venus Williams, who plays Sara Errani; and Naomi Osaka, who plays Caroline Garcia in a night session match.

Updated : 2021-02-10 10:42 GMT+08:00

