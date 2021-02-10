KAMPOS Expands into South Korea & Strengthens Its Sustainable Mission Internationally

PORTO CERVO, SARDINIA - Media OutReach - 10 February 2021 - KAMPOS, the ultimate Italian brand promoting luxury with integrity, is expanding overseas by entering the South Korean market.





The brand has recently signed a partnership with a local distributor, Sanghyun Yu, based in the capital, Seoul, and has already established KAMPOS South Korea Ltd. As part of the strategy, the brand has just launched its South Korean website (https://kampos.kr/).





When we ask the reason of this expansion to Alessandro Vergano, Founder & CEO of KAMPOS, he declares: ''This international move is more than a business decision; it is a strategic and meaningful move to strengthen our sustainable mission. We are determined to transform the way of consumption by challenging the luxury industry's norms, inspiring change, and reducing marine waste.'' He adds: ''Sharing our message at an international has become obvious as we understand the need to reach further international customer profiles outside Europe. We believe South Korea is full of opportunities and we are thrilled to collaborate with Sanghyun Yu''.

Sanghyun Yu is a well-recognized local distributor in South Korea with strong expertise in the market and luxury goods. ''I am extremely excited to be part of the KAMPOS journey. I believe in sustainability as the next big trend in South Korea. The younger generation wants to shop and hear about sustainable luxury brands. Today, there is a big market gap as we don't give them access to those international changemakers. I'm determined to turn this gap into an opportunity by supporting KAMPOS''.

KAMPOS is an Italian luxury brand that believes in creating a world with integrity now and for future generations. KAMPOS supports a socially responsible line of fashion products and accessories. KAMPOS' unique selling proposition is predicated on raising awareness of over-fishing and marine pollution by offering consumers clothing that is made of recycled plastic bottles and fishing nets or sustainable and organic fabrics.





