American forward Llanez returns to US from Heerenveen

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/10 07:38
American forward Llanez returns to US from Heerenveen

American forward Ulysses Llanez has returned to the United States from the Netherlands “due to private circumstances,” his Dutch club Heerenveen of the Eredivisie said Tuesday.

The 19-year-old from Lynwood, California, has appeared in five league matches this season but none since Dec. 23. The Dutch team obtained him on loan on Sept. 15 from Wolfsburg of the German Bundesliga.

Llanez played for the U.S. at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup and made his senior national team debut on Feb. 1 last year against Costa Rica. He had a start and substitute appearance in the American team's November friendlies.

Updated : 2021-02-10 09:10 GMT+08:00

