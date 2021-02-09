Alexa
  1. Home

Turkey unveils space program with a mission to the moon

By Deutsche Welle
2021/02/09 23:32
The plan to go to the moon coincides with the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Turkish republic

The plan to go to the moon coincides with the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Turkish republic

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed a 10-year space program on Tuesday. It includes ambitious plans such as sending Turkish astronauts to the moon.

"The first rough landing will be made on the moon with our national and authentic hybrid rocket that shall be launched into orbit in the end of 2023 through international cooperation," said Erdogan. "God willing, we are going to the moon," he added.

The plan coincides with the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Turkish republic.

Erdogan also outlined plans to build a spaceport and create a "global brand" in satellite technology.

"I hope that this roadmap, which will carry Turkey to the top league in the global space race, will come to life successfully," he said.

In the space business since 2018

Turkey started its space agency in 2018, despite criticism over spending large amounts of money on the project amid an economic crisis. However, supporters of the project see it as an opportunity to retain researchers and reduce a brain drain.

Erdogan didn't reveal details on the budget for the program or the roadmap. Last month, he spoke to Elon Musk, the chief executive of SpaceX, on cooperating on space technologies with Turkish companies.

The same month, Turkey launched its Turksat 5A satellite into orbit from the US in cooperation with SpaceX.

"Our feet will be on earth but our eyes will be in space. Our roots will be on earth, our branches will be up in the sky," said Erdogan.

am/rt (Reuters, AP)

Updated : 2021-02-10 09:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Student tests positive for Covid while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for Covid while preparing to leave Taiwan
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case