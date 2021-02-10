Real Madrid wins postponed match to move closer to Atlético

Getafe's Marc Cucurella, centre, fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Marvin Olawale during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and... Getafe's Marc Cucurella, centre, fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Marvin Olawale during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Marvin Olawale, left, duels for the ball with Getafe's Marc Cucurella during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Ge... Real Madrid's Marvin Olawale, left, duels for the ball with Getafe's Marc Cucurella during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at ... Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Getafe's Take Kubo reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesd... Getafe's Take Kubo reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Marcelo, right, vies for the ball with Getafe's Take Kubo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at Alfr... Real Madrid's Marcelo, right, vies for the ball with Getafe's Take Kubo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy scores his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at Alfredo di Stefano... Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy scores his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, right, vies for the ball with Getafe's Erick Cabaco during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getaf... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, right, vies for the ball with Getafe's Erick Cabaco during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid kept its momentum in the Spanish league by defeating Getafe 2-0 on Tuesday to cut Atlético Madrid’s lead to five points.

Karim Benzema and fellow Frenchman Ferland Mendy scored second-half goals in the match postponed from the first round, giving Madrid its third win in four games. The match was postponed as European competitions finished later than scheduled last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The victory came a day after Atlético conceded late and stumbled to a 2-2 home draw against Celta Vigo to see its eight-game winning streak end. Madrid, trying to repeat as league champion for the first time since 2007-08, moved closer to the top but its city rival remained with two games in hand.

Madrid has been recovering from a difficult start to the year, when it endured disappointing results that included an embarrassing elimination to third-division club Alcoyano in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

Fighting wind and rain at its Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium, Madrid controlled possession but struggled to capitalize on its scoring opportunities against Getafe.

Benzema broke the deadlock with a header in the 60th minute after a well-placed cross by Vinícius Júnior from the right flank. Benzema, who has 16 goals this season, had already hit the crossbar with a header early in the match.

Mendy added to the lead in the 66th by completing a left-side cross by Marcelo, who like Mendy is a left back but was also playing because of the lack of options for coach Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday.

Madrid has been depleted by injuries and suspensions, with nine players unavailable for the match at the Di Stéfano, including captain Sergio Ramos. Zidane changed the team’s formation to a 3-5-2, with three defenders in the back, moving Marcelo to a more advanced position.

The coach promoted the first senior-squad start for 20-year-old Marvin Park, who ended being substituted in the second half. Two other youth players entered the game — Víctor Chust and Sergio Arribas.

Young Japan forward Takefusa Kubo, who joined Getafe this season on a loan from Madrid, came into the match early in the second half but couldn’t do much to help his new team.

Winless in four straight league matches, Getafe sits 13th in the 20-team standings.

