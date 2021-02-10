Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Cops fired over photos tied to Elijah McClain not reinstated

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 06:02
Cops fired over photos tied to Elijah McClain not reinstated

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver officers fired over photos reenacting a neckhold like the one police used on Elijah McClain before the Black man died in 2019 won’t get their jobs back, officials said Tuesday.

The Aurora Civil Service Commission issued a decision Tuesday upholding the firings of Officers Erica Marrero, Kyle Dittrich and Jason Rosenblatt.

They lost their jobs last year over the photos taken at a memorial to McClain two months after his death. Marrero, Dittrich and another officer who resigned, Jaron Jones, are shown smiling in one photo taken Oct. 20, 2019, and in another, Jones has his arm around Dittrich’s neck in a fake neckhold like the one used on McClain.

Police stopped the 23-year-old as he walked down the street on Aug. 24, 2019, after a 911 caller reported that he looked suspicious. Besides the neckhold, McClain was injected with the sedative ketamine. He suffered cardiac arrest and later was taken off life support.

Marrero, Jones and Dittrich sent the photos to two officers who stopped McClain — Nathan Woodyard and Rosenblatt — to try to cheer up Woodyard, authorities said. Rosenblatt replied “ha ha,” while Woodyard did not respond and deleted the photos.

In July, Jones resigned, and Marrero, Dittrich and Rosenblatt were fired for conduct unbecoming of an officer. Those three had appealed their terminations. Woodyard was not disciplined.

McClain’s death drew renewed attention last summer amid the national reckoning over police brutality and racial injustice, prompting an investigation by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a review by the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI, and an investigation by the city of Aurora.

Updated : 2021-02-10 07:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Student tests positive for Covid while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for Covid while preparing to leave Taiwan
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case