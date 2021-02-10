Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/10 05:33
Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results, ending a six-day winning streak for the S&P 500 even as the Nasdaq eked out another record high. A late slump pulled the S&P 500 down 0.1%, having set an all-time high of its own a day earlier. Small-company stocks also continued to rise. Investors are keeping their eyes on Washington, where Democrats plan to move ahead without Republican help on a major stimulus bill for the economy.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.36 points, or 0.1%, to 3,911.23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.93 points, or less than 0.1%, to 31,375.83.

The Nasdaq rose 20.06 points, or 0.1%, to 14,007.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9.24 points, or 0.4%, to 2,299.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24.40 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 227.59 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 151.40 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 65.67 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 155.16 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is up 769.35 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,119.42 points, or 8.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 324.14 points, or 16.4%.

Updated : 2021-02-10 07:36 GMT+08:00

