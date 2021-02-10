Alexa
Juventus reaches Italian Cup final after 0-0 draw with Inter

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 05:49
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and Inter's Alessandro Bastoni, left, vie for the ball during the Italian Cup, return-leg, semifinal soccer match ...

Inter coach Antonio Conte directs his team during the Italian Cup, return-leg, semifinal soccer match between Juventus and Inter Milan, at the Turin A...

Inter's Christian Eriksen controls the ball in front of Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski during the Italian Cup, return-leg, semifinal soccer match between ...

Inter's Lautaro Martinez plays the ball during the Italian Cup, return-leg, semifinal soccer match between Juventus and Inter Milan, at the Turin Alli...

Inter's Lautaro Martinez lies on the pitch in pain following a challenge, during the Italian Cup, return-leg, semifinal soccer match between Juventus ...

Inter's Lautaro Martinez goes for the ball during the Italian Cup, return-leg, semifinal soccer match between Juventus and Inter Milan, at the Turin A...

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus progressed to its sixth Italian Cup final in seven years after a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan on Tuesday to win 2-1 on aggregate.

Atalanta hosts Napoli on Wednesday in the other semifinal after having drawn 0-0 in the first leg. The final is on May 19.

Juventus had won the first leg 2-1 last week, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring both goals for the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo also netted on Saturday in a 2-0 victory over Roma in the league, a day after celebrating his 36th birthday.

He was kept quiet in Turin, although the Juventus forward did go close on three occasions at the end of the first half.

Inter coach Antonio Conte has only had one success over his former club, with the Nerazzurri having beaten Juventus in the league last month.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-10 07:36 GMT+08:00

