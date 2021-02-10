Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Cincinnati, Xavier hoops fans compete to leave largest tip

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 05:39
Cincinnati, Xavier hoops fans compete to leave largest tip

CINCINNATI (AP) — A crosstown rivalry between basketball fans of the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University has extended to leaving tips at restaurants, with the largest exceeding $4,500.

The restaurant The Birch in Terrance Park posted a photo on Facebook of a receipt with the monster tip left on a $55 ticket on Tuesday, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

"I literally can’t stop crying,” Aaron Tritsch, owner of The Birch, told the newspaper. “As a restaurant owner, it seems like closing would have been easier. But I can’t do that to my staff. We’re overwhelmed and appreciative.”

As many as 90 families pooled money to give the tip, Tritsch told the newspaper.

"Go X! We love The Birch and treasure this sweet place,” the person who left the tip wrote on the receipt, the photo shows.

Fans of the teams have left rival tips at more than 20 area restaurants since Jan. 9, the newspaper reported.

Xavier beat Cincinnati 77-69 in their most recent matchup in December.

Updated : 2021-02-10 07:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Student tests positive for Covid while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for Covid while preparing to leave Taiwan
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case