Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas death row inmate dies after diagnosed with COVID

By JUAN A. LOZANO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/10 04:57
Texas death row inmate dies after diagnosed with COVID

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas death row inmate who raped and strangled a 77-year-old woman at her Houston home nearly 27 years ago has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, his attorney said Tuesday.

Jorge Villanueva, 66, had been receiving treatment for liver cancer when he recently tested positive for the coronavirus, said Jeremy Schepers, one of his lawyers.

Villanueva died Saturday afternoon at Hospital Galveston, a medical facility run by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said agency spokesman Jeremy Desel.

His death is under investigation and an autopsy is being performed, Desel said.

While a formal cause of death has not been confirmed, Schepers said in an email that hospital records “indicate that COVID-19 is the presumed, but as of yet unconfirmed, cause of death.”

Villanueva, who had been on death row for nearly 25 years, did not have an execution date at the time of his death.

Villanueva was convicted of the August 1994 slaying of Maria Jova Montiel.

Prosecutors said forensic evidence tied Villanueva to the crime. He also gave a confession to police in which he acknowledged going to Montiel’s house to sexually assault her, and hitting her on the head with a bottle after she fought back. According to court records, “the large amount of blood throughout the bedroom, indicated that she had been violently assaulted before she died of asphyxia.”

At his trial, Villanueva’s attorneys had argued he should be spared a death sentence, describing him as a “family man who had killed because of his heroin and alcohol use.”

Villanueva’s death was first made public on Monday by a reporter with The Marshall Project.

According to a collaboration between The Associated Press and The Marshall Project exploring the state of the U.S. prison system in the coronavirus pandemic, there have been at least 2,359 deaths from the coronavirus among prisoners.

In Texas, 187 inmates have been confirmed or presumed to have died from COVID-19, according the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Thirty-seven agency employees are presumed to have died from the virus.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Updated : 2021-02-10 06:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Student tests positive for Covid while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for Covid while preparing to leave Taiwan
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case