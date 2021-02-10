Alexa
6N: O'Mahony banned for 3 games after red card against Wales

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 04:02
Ireland players react during the Six Nations rugby union international between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday...

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony was banned Tuesday for the team's next three matches in the Six Nations after his red card against Wales in the opening weekend of the tournament.

O'Mahony became the fifth Irishman to be sent off in test rugby when he led with his left shoulder into the exposed head of Wales prop Tomas Francis, who was stuck in a ruck in the 14th minute of Sunday's game in Cardiff. Ireland went on to lose 21-16.

At a hearing attended by O'Mahony over video link, an independent disciplinary committee deemed the flanker's actions to be “reckless” and suspended him for “three meaningful matches.”

That represents Ireland's next three Six Nations games — against France, Italy and Scotland — so O'Mahony will be available to play in the team's final match of the competition against England.

Jack Conan has joined the Ireland squad as cover for O'Mahony ahead of the team's second match, against France in Dublin on Sunday.

