By Associated Press
2021/02/10 03:27
LA Angels sign utilityman Phil Gosselin, OF Juan Lagares

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have signed outfielder Juan Lagares and utilityman Phil Gosselin to minor league deals with invitations to spring training.

Lagares spent most of the past eight seasons with the New York Mets, batting .254 with 25 homers and 179 RBIs. He appeared in just 165 games over the past three seasons in New York, and he didn't record a plate appearance in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before being designated for assignment in August.

Lagares won a Gold Glove in 2014, and he remains a strong fielder who can play all three outfield spots. He made the all-tournament team this month in the Caribbean Series while playing for his native Dominican Republic's Águilas Cibaeñas.

Lagares is expected to compete with Taylor Ward, Scott Schebler, Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh for a job as a backup outfielder with the Angels. Justin Upton, Mike Trout and Dexter Fowler are likely to comprise the Halos' starting outfield.

Gosselin is joining his seventh major league organization after spending the past two seasons in Philadelphia. He is a career .261 hitter who has played every position except catcher and center field, with his most extensive playing time at second base.

Updated : 2021-02-10 06:03 GMT+08:00

