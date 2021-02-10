Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ACLU challenges Trump-era rule on behalf of asylum seekers

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 01:29
ACLU challenges Trump-era rule on behalf of asylum seekers

BOSTON (AP) — A civil liberties group is challenging a Trump-era immigration policy as it seeks to unite seven asylum seekers with their families in Massachusetts.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Boston federal court, said the asylum seekers from Central America expelled last fall include an unaccompanied child fleeing Guatemala to seek safety with family in Massachusetts. The plaintiffs include two families sent back to the Mexican border.

The suit challenges a rule imposed under former President Donald Trump that expelled asylum seekers from the southern U.S. border, on the grounds that they might exacerbate the coronavirus pandemic.

The ACLU called on President Joe Biden to repeal the rule, saying it exploited a public health crisis to further Trump’s hardline immigration policies and "racial animus towards Central Americans and people of color.”

The Department of Homeland Security, which is named in the suit, declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

The ACLU is also challenging the Trump-era policy in other federal courts.

The organization filed a class action suit in Washington D.C. on behalf of unaccompanied children seeking protection in the U.S. in November and in January filed a class action suit seeking to stop the expulsion of migrant families.

Updated : 2021-02-10 02:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Student tests positive for Covid while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for Covid while preparing to leave Taiwan
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case