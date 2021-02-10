Alexa
Florida, Notre Dame schedule home-and-home series in '31-32

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 00:12
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida and Notre Dame have scheduled a home-and-home series for the 2031 and 2032 football seasons.

The Gators will face the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana, on Nov. 15, 2031. Notre Dame will travel to Gainesville early the following year.

The programs have met just once, with Notre Dame rallying to beat Florida in 39-28 in the 1992 Sugar Bowl.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin, like many of his colleagues around the country, has beefed up the team's non-conference schedule over the next decade. The Gators have home-and-home series scheduled with Texas, Utah, Cal, Colorado, Arizona State and North Carolina State. They also play in-state rivals Florida State annually and are slated to play Miami and USF.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

