Dustin Johnson withdraws from Pebble Beach Pro-Am

By Associated Press
2021/02/10 00:06
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, Dustin Johnson, left, and Wayne Gretzky stand on the seventh tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links dur...

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Fresh off his victory in Saudi Arabia, Dustin Johnson decided Tuesday to withdraw from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, leaving the tournament without a player from the top 10 in the world ranking.

Johnson is a two-time winner at Pebble Beach. He typically plays with his de facto father-in-law, hockey great Wayne Gretzky, except that amateurs are not in the field this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson has played the Saudi International and Pebble Beach in consecutive weeks each of the last two years, and this was the second time he has won in Saudi Arabia.

His manager, David Winkle at Hambric Sports Management, said the world's No. 1 player decided he would be better off enjoying a week at home before going to Los Angeles for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. The following week, he is scheduled to play a World Golf Championships event on Florida's Gulf Coast.

“Other than being a bit jet-lagged, he is feeling great and looking forward to the weeks ahead," Winkle said. ”While he is disappointed to miss the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is always one of his favorite weeks, he feels his decision is for the best.”

Patrick Cantlay at No. 11 is the highest-ranked player at Pebble Beach, which is likely to have its weakest field since the world ranking began in 1986.

Updated : 2021-02-10 01:26 GMT+08:00

