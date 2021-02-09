Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Providence 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Bridgeport 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Laval 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5
Texas 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
Iowa 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 12
Cleveland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rockford 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 5
Grand Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 1
Binghamton 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Lehigh Valley 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1
Utica 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 8
Hershey 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 2
WB/Scranton 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4
Rochester 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 4
San Diego 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 4
Tucson 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4
San Jose 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bakersfield 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 8
Ontario 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Binghamton 4, WB/Scranton 3

Henderson 6, Ontario 2

Texas 3, Iowa 2

Tucson 5, San Jose 3

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-10 01:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
Taiwan's 'Pokémon Go Grandpa' flooded with earthquake warnings on 72 phones
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
Taiwan hit by magnitude 5.5, 5.7 earthquakes 2 minutes apart
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Southern Taiwan high school bully injured by vigilantes
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Biden stance on TAIPEI Act faces test after Guyana buckles to Beijing
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Leaked audio shows WHO leaders secretly criticize China at start of Covid pandemic
Student tests positive for Covid while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for Covid while preparing to leave Taiwan
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case
Four foreign banks punished by Taiwan's central bank over speculation case