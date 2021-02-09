Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2021/02/09 23:06
THROUGH FEBRUARY 8

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99
Curtis McElhinney Tampa Bay 1 60 1 1.00
Mike Smith Edmonton 1 60 1 1.00
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 5 1.26
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 15 1.67
Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 244 7 1.72
Jake Allen Montreal 5 297 9 1.82
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 8 480 15 1.88
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 541 17 1.89
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90
Chris Driedger Florida 5 303 10 1.98
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 2.20
Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22
Jake Oettinger Dallas 4 211 8 2.27
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 8 442 17 2.31
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 8 491 19 2.32
Ryan Miller Anaheim 3 179 7 2.35
Tuukka Rask Boston 7 432 17 2.36
Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 2.41
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 483 20 2.48

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 11 657 8 2 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 541 7 1 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 7 2 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 10 590 6 2 2
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 12 708 5 7 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 10 585 5 2 2
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 9 540 5 3 1
Carter Hart Philadelphia 9 516 5 2 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 483 5 2 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 8 480 5 2 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 7 432 5 1 1
James Reimer Carolina 6 364 5 1 0
John Gibson Anaheim 11 603 4 4 3
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 10 599 4 5 1
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 9 515 4 3 2
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 8 491 4 1 3
Carey Price Montreal 7 427 4 1 2
Martin Jones San Jose 6 325 4 2 0
Jake Allen Montreal 5 297 4 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 4 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Mike Smith Edmonton 1 60 1 27 .964 1 0 0
Curtis McElhinney Tampa Bay 1 60 1 23 .958 1 0 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 5 85 .944 4 0 0
Jake Allen Montreal 5 297 9 140 .940 4 1 0
Chris Driedger Florida 5 303 10 148 .937 3 1 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 15 214 .934 7 2 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 8 480 15 204 .932 5 2 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 541 17 231 .931 7 1 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 130 .929 3 1 0
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 8 491 19 246 .928 4 1 3
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 6 333 14 173 .925 1 4 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 244 7 84 .923 3 0 1
Antti Raanta Arizona 2 119 6 71 .922 2 0 0
Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 149 .920 3 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 11 603 25 280 .918 4 4 3
Devan Dubnyk San Jose 6 287 13 143 .917 0 3 1
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 8 442 17 185 .916 3 3 1
Ryan Miller Anaheim 3 179 7 76 .916 1 1 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 8 480 3 5 2 1
John Gibson Anaheim 11 603 2 4 4 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 9 540 2 5 3 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 2 7 2 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 6 334 1 3 2 1
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 1 3 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 1 4 0 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 4 219 1 1 2 1

Updated : 2021-02-10 01:23 GMT+08:00

